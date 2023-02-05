Anti-human trafficking groups raise awareness as Super Bowl nears

(NewsNation) — Victim advocacy groups are shining light on the massive human trafficking operations that are predicted to happen at the Super Bowl.

An estimated 25 million people are trafficked worldwide each year, the majority for forced labor and 20 percent for sex trafficking, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Trafficking often takes places in hotels, leading to efforts to train hospitality workers to recognize signs of human trafficking and how they can intervene.

Large events like the Superbowl often result in a spike in human trafficking, thanks to the large crowds and the possibility for traffickers to find people who are vulnerable, like those who may be drunk and easier to lure away.

Experts advise making sure to always be aware of your surroundings, especially at large events where there are lots of unknown people around.

“No Trafficking Zone” president Jacquelyn Aluotto and former FBI agent Tracy Walder discuss solutions to trafficking happening at large events in the United States.

