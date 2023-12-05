Suspect dead in Arlington home explosion: Police

(NewsNation) — The owner of an Arlington, Virginia, home that exploded is believed to have died in the blast, officials said Tuesday.

James Yoo, 56, drew police to the home after firing a “flare-type gun” from inside the house into the neighborhood over 30 times, Arlington County Police Chief Andy Penn announced at a press conference.

When the police’s attempts to communicate with Yoo were largely unsuccessful, they obtained a search warrant. The explosion occurred as police tried to execute the warrant.

As officers breached the door to enter the home, the suspect fired multiple gunshots from within the house, Penn said. He said it wasn’t clear where in the house the shots were coming from or what the suspect was firing at.

Video of the explosion shows the duplex going up in flames around 8:30 p.m. Monday night. The blast sent shock waves through the neighborhood, with the sound reaching several blocks away.

Police also said they were investigating some concerning social media posts Yoo made, which appeared to target his neighbors in the duplex and included statements suggesting he thought his neighbors were spying on him.

Officials believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat. Yoo was the sole victim.