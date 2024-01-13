Army civilian employee accused of $100 million fraud scheme

  • She allegedly used the money to buy jewelry, clothes, real estate
  • She faces decades in prison if convicted
  • The Army and IRS are still investigating

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (NewsNation) — A San Antonio woman is accused of stealing more than $100 million in Army funds by submitting false paperwork, according to the Justice Department.

Janet Yamanaka Mello, 57, was indicted in December on five counts of mail fraud, four counts of engaging in a monetary transaction over $10,000 using criminally derived proceeds, and one count of aggravated identity theft while working as a civilian financial program manager at Fort Sam Houston, according to court documents.

The indictment alleges that Mello used the money to buy millions of dollars in jewelry, clothing, vehicles and real estate.

Mello faces up to 20 years in prison for each fraud charge, up to 10 years in prison for each spending statute charge and a mandatory minimum of two years in prison for the aggravated identity theft charge. She will also be forced to turn over all the money she made.

The IRS Criminal Investigation and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate the case.

