Arrest made in death of NJ councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

Rashid Ali Bynum was arrested in connection with the murder of New Jersey council woman Eunice Dwumfour. (Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office)

(NewsNation) — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.

Authorities announced the arrest of Rashid Ali Bynum in connection with the case. The 28-year-old is being charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

Dwumfour was found shot dead in her car in February. The Sayreville, New Jersey, councilwoman was a part-time EMT and a business analyst who was elected to the Sayreville City Council in 2021.

Bynum was arrested outside a home in Chesapeake, Virginia, without incident. He will be held at a facility in Middlesex County, New Jersey. Police said witness statements and surveillance video were part of the evidence that led to Bynum’s arrest.

In a press conference, authorities said that on the day of the murder, Bynum researched the area and a church Dwumfour was involved with, as well as the types of magazines compatible with a specific type of handgun. Authorities also recovered a handgun at an address in Smithfield, Virginia.

Bynum was also a contact in Dwumfour’s phone under FCF, which is believed to stand for Fire Congress Fellowhsip, a church Dwumfour had previously been involved with.