Arrest made in fatal shooting of Los Angeles bishop

FILE – Bishop David O’Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at the Fall General Assembly meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, on Nov. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. O’Connell was found dead in Hacienda Heights, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, of a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Times. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(NewsNation) — An arrest has been made Monday in the fatal shooting of Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell over the weekend.

NewsNation affiliate KTLA reports that authorities have named a suspect and will provide more information at a news conference at 3 p.m. ET on Monday.

O’Connell was found dead by a single gunshot wound in his suburban Los Angeles home on Saturday. Police announced they were treating his death as suspicious. O’Connell was appointed bishop in 2015 and served the Los Angeles area for 45 years.

He was known as a community peacemaker and dedicated himself to serving immigrant communities in LA. Parishioners gathered outside his home to mourn his death and pray for his family.

Sources told the Los Angeles Times that the suspect has a connection to a woman who had access to the bishop’s home.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.