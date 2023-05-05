Zion William Teasley

(NewsNation) — Phoenix police have taken a man into custody in connection to the death of an Arizona woman whose body was found by a hiking trail.

The man was identified by police Friday as 22-year-old Zion William Teasley. Teasley was booked into jail for first-degree murder.

The Arizona Republic reports that Lauren Heike, 29, was hiking on April 28 on a desert trail near East Libby Street and North 65th Place when she was attacked from behind and killed, according to police. Her body was found to have signs of trauma , a police statement said.

She was located by police around 11 a.m. April 29, in a desert area near a neighborhood by 64th Street and Mayo Boulevard. A resident had reported seeing an injured person, leading police to Heike, The Arizona Republic said. She was identified on May 1.

Sgt. Melissa Soliz of the Arizona Police Department said at a news conference that officers served a search warrant at Teasley’s apartment, and he was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police are continuing to investigate, Soliz said.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.