Arrest warrants: Atlanta victims shot in face, arm, abdomen

Law enforcement officers arrive near the scene of an active shooter on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

(NewsNation) — Arrest warrants revealed the extent of the injuries of the four women injured and one woman killed after a gunman opened fire on a hospital waiting room in Atlanta.

Police say 24-year-old Deion Patterson “knowingly and intentionally” shot Amy St. Pierre with a semi-automatic handgun, causing her death. The Fulton County medical examiner’s office had earlier identified St. Pierre, 39, as the woman who died.

In a statement to NewsNation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed St.Pierre was an employee of the agency.

“CDC is deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of a colleague killed today in the Midtown Atlanta shooting,” the statement said. “Our hearts are with her family, friends, and colleagues as they remember her and grieve this tragic loss.”

The four wounded, according to police, were aged 25, 39, 56 and 71.

Two of the injured were shot in their abdomen area, one in her arm and another in the face. The warrants say one of the women shot in the abdomen was shot “multiple times.”

As of Wednesday night, Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said they remained in critical but stable condition.

Atlanta police first alerted the public Wednesday morning of an active shooter situation at Northside Hospital Midtown in the area of West Peachtree Street. Patterson fled the scene and was captured hours later in Cobb County after a manhunt involving multiple police agencies which spanned two counties.

Patterson’s mother, Minyone Patterson, told The Associated Press by phone that her son, a former Coast Guardsman, had “some mental instability going on” from medication he received from the Veterans Affairs health system that he began taking on Friday.

In a statement to NewsNation, the Coast Guard confirmed Patterson is a veteran who entered the service in July 2018 and was discharged in January 2023. Their investigative service is working with the Atlanta Police Department and other local authorities, the Coast Guard said.

“The Coast Guard is aware of the tragic incident in Atlanta allegedly involving Mr. Deion Patterson,” the statement said. “Our deepest sympathies are with the victims and their families.”

Cassie Buchman contributed to this article.