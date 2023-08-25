At least 59 officers on leave after Pittsburgh shootout

The incident began when sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice.

(NewsNation) — More than 50 officers in Pittsburgh are on administrative leave following a shoot-out that resulted in the death of a male suspect.

Officials confirmed with NewsNation 47 officers with the Pittsburgh Police Department and 12 with the Allegheny County Police Department are on administrative leave pending an investigation.

This is standard procedure after this type of incident, according to Allegheny County Police Department Public Information Officer Jim Madalinsky.

The incident began when sheriff deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice to a man who was living in the home. The suspect, identified by police as 63-year-old William Hardison Jr., began firing when they breached the home.

During the standoff, police evacuated the Garfield neighborhood, pulling one neighbor from their home into a nearby SWAT car.

It was not the first attempt by deputies to evict Hardison. Authorities said Hardison shot at least three police drones down during the six-hour shootout, and thousands of rounds of ammunition were exchanged.

When the shootout ended, Hardison was found dead in the home.

No law enforcement officers were seriously injured in the standoff.

“I am immensely proud of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officers from every single unit who responded to the scene immediately to support Allegheny County Sheriffs as they found themselves under fire,” said Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto.

The Pennsylvania State Police are taking over the investigation of the incident.