1 dead, 3 injured in Atlanta shooting; suspect at large

(NewsNation) — The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a suspect after a multi-victim shooting at Northside Hospital Midtown.

Police first alerted the public at 11:37 a.m. to an active shooter situation in the area of West Peachtree Street.

Atlanta Police said they are currently aware of four shooting victims. Three were taken to the hospital, and a fourth was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are still actively looking for any other victims.

Whelp we're on lockdown again. Shooting at the Northside Medical building at 1110 West Peachtree Street NW. pic.twitter.com/M1srBHBHuo — Patti Daniels ☮️ (@pattidan) May 3, 2023

As of 1:30 p.m., there have been no additional shots fired since the initial incident unfolded, the police said.

Residents in the area of West Peachtree Street between 12th and 13th Street are advised to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is advised to stay away.

The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police said they should not be approached.

Dozens of police and fire vehicles gathered along West Peachtree Street, the Associated Press reported. Officers with assault-style rifles, helmets and vests continued to arrive more than an hour after the shooting.

These kinds of situations are very fluid, Former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan said on “NewsNation Now.”

“Law enforcement is going to try to apprehend and neutralize this threat as quickly as possible because of the imminent threat to the general public, and so the clock is ticking,” he said

Several Atlanta Public Schools will operate on an exterior lockdown for the rest of the day “out of an abundance of caution,” the district said on social media.

“Our campuses are secure,” Atlanta Public Schools said.

Image of suspected shooter released by Atlanta Police Department

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.