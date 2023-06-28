(NewsNation) — Experts say crime typically goes up during the summer. To combat this, the city of Atlanta is partnering with federal and state law enforcement to conduct “Operation Heatwave” for a second year.

During Heatwave, which was recently relaunched for its second year, officers target specific areas known for crime in the summer. Atlanta officials say this led to a drop in crime: homicides are down 30% in the city, according to Mayor Andre Dickens.

WUPA reports that Atlanta Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said there was also a 26% decrease in the number of people shot, and 14% fewer robberies across the city. Violent crimes in general, Hampton said, are down about 24% from this time last year.

“We’re not tolerating gangs, guns, drugs or violence in the streets of Atlanta,” Dickens said on “Morning in America.” We know that violence is a disrupter of our way of life, and we want people to thrive in the city.”

Spanning about 16 weeks, Operation Heatwave consists of the Atlanta Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney working together to let gang members, drug dealers and others know “we’re not going to tolerate this,” Dickens said.

Non-policing activities are also being used to bring down violence in the city. In May 2022, Atlanta started its Summer Youth Employment Program, where residents 14-24 years old can get work experience through paid internships within a variety of industries, including city government.

This summer, Dickens said, about 3,000 people are employed with a minimum wage of $15 an hour.

But to really bring down youth crime, Dickens said, families need to be involved.

“Parents and guardians have to be parents and guardians,” Dickens said. “This day of parents as friends and parents that are negligent has to stop.”