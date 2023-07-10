Attack on Nassar was ‘willful neglect’: judge who sentenced him

(NewsNation) — Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts for decades, was stabbed multiple times in prison.

The judge who delivered his sentence says the incident was a result of wilful neglect.

“I think it’s truly willful neglect. And now it’s under the guise of well, ‘we don’t have enough manpower,’ and that is simply not the truth. Because we do have technology,” said Judge Rosemarie Aquilina. “We must have safety over money. And this is a complete failure.”

Aquilina drew national attention in 2018 after saying “I just signed your death warrant,” to Nassar’s 40-year sentence.

In response to Nassar’s recent stabbing, Aquilina said, “My job is not to wish death on people. My job is for safety. When I said I just signed your death warrant, it was sending a signal to girls that they were safe. I uphold the Constitution and it says we all have a human right to safety. The way I read it, we failed Nassar.”