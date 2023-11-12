Spate of attacks on law enforcement in Virginia, Texas, Florida

(NewsNation) — Law enforcement officers from different parts of the country have become the targets of violence, leaving communities in shock and mourning.

The tragic chain of incidents began in Austin, Texas, where Senior Officer Jorge Pastore lost his life in the line of duty. The Austin Police Department reported that the incident occurred in the early morning hours on Saturday when officers responded to a 911 call about a stabbing in South Austin.

As officers entered the home, the suspect opened fire, forcing a retreat. The SWAT team was called in, and a gun battle ensued.

Pastore and another officer were struck by gunfire. Pastore succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while the suspect also died.

Pastore, who had been with the department since 2019, leaves behind his wife, two stepsons, parents, and two sisters. The Austin Police Association noted that this marks the first time an Austin police officer has been shot and killed since 2012.

The violence against law enforcement extended to Virginia, where Virginia State University was placed on lockdown following an early morning shooting.

Officer Bruce Foster, 39, was shot while investigating a disturbance near the campus. The suspect fled the scene, and Foster was rushed to the VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

His current condition remains unknown.

Meanwhile, in Hillsborough County, Florida, two sheriff’s deputies are on the long road to recovery after being struck by a car.

Deputies Carlos Brito and Manny Santos were responding to a call about a woman’s son behaving irrationally.

As they arrived, the suspect fled in his car, racing down the street and hitting the deputies. The suspect was later apprehended by another deputy, who used a stun gun to subdue him.

Both deputies are currently recovering from surgery, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff emphasized the challenging journey ahead for the wounded officers.