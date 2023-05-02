Authorities search for two men who escaped from Virginia jail

(NewsNation) — Authorities are searching for two men who escaped from a Farmville, Virginia, jail. Both escapees have connections to North Carolina and people in both states are being advised to keep an eye out for the prisoners.

Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo pleaded guilty to the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, but was being held in the Piedmont Regional Jail on federal gun charges from an unrelated case. Bruce Carroll Callahan has been convicted on multiple drug charges.

Marin-Sotelo disappeared early Sunday morning, followed by Callahan 22 hours later. Corrections officers did not notice the men were missing until 26 hours after Marin-Sotelo disappeared. Jail officials believe the men were able to manipulate the lock on a rear door to escape.

Virginia State Police, the Prince Edwards County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals are searching for both men, although an initial search around the prison didn’t turn up any sign of them despite the use of dogs and helicopters.

Marin-Sotelo is described as a Hispanic man, 5’6″ tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Callahan is described as a white man, 5’10” tall with black hair and brown eyes. Law enforcement believes Marin-Sotelo may be driving an early 2000s red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day temporary license plate.

Marin-Sotelo is considered extremely dangerous, and law enforcement officers are warning people not to approach either man. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either man should call 911.