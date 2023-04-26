Authorities searching for 4 men who escaped Mississippi jail

FILE – Rolls of razor wire line the top of the security fencing at the Raymond Detention Center in Raymond, Miss., on Aug. 1, 2022. Four prisoners are on the loose after escaping over the weekend from the Mississippi jail already under federal scrutiny for alleged mismanagement. In an escape that began around 8 p.m. Saturday, the four detainees broke free from the Raymond Detention Center, a facility near the state capital of Jackson, through breaches in a cell and in the roof, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said at a Monday, April 24, 2023 news conference. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

(NewsNation) — Law enforcement are searching for four men, including one suspected of killing another man and stealing his pickup truck, who escaped from a Mississippi jail over the weekend.

One of the people who escaped, Dylan Arrington, 22, is suspected in the shooting death of 61-year-old Anthony Watts. Police say Watts pulled over Monday night on Interstate 55 in Jackson, Mississippi to help a man who wrecked a motorcycle.

That man, who police identified as Arrington, then shot Watts several times and stole his car, per police. Watts died at the scene.

Arrington and three other prisoners, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Jerry Raynes, escaped Saturday night from the Raymond Detention Center, a 600-bed facility 15 miles west of downtown Jackson. It is mainly a pre-trial holding facility.

Multiple agencies were searching parts of the state, among them the U.S. Marshals and Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

“Be extra cautious, be vigilant of anything that appears to be suspicious,” Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Tuesday. “No information at this point is too small to provide to law enforcement.”

Along with his suspected role in the killing of Watts, Arrington has been previously charged with auto theft, and is a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Grayson is charged with grand larceny, the possession and sale of a controlled substance and is a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, while Harrison was charged with receiving stolen property. His arrest came just over two weeks ago.

One of the men, Raynes, who is charged with auto theft and business burglary, also has charges from a previous jail escape.

None of the men as of Wednesday afternoon had been located — but Arrington was possibly spotted in Leake County, according to NewsNation local affiliate WJTV.

“Leake County Citizens, we ask that you be extremely cautious during this time,” the Leake County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. “If you have suspicions of a trespasser on your property, please notify the Sheriff’s Office (as opposed) to taking matters into your own hands. If you hear noises, see something/someone, please notify us!”

Arrington, according to WJTV, was believed to be barricaded inside a home in Leake County engulfed in flames, Sheriff Randy Atkinson said. Atkinson did say the person inside the home is dead, but did not provide any additional details.

One of the men is also thought to be in Texas, according to KTRK.

This story is developing and will be updated.