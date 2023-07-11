LIVE: Authorities to give update on manhunt for escaped inmate

(NewsNation) — Authorities are set to provide an update on the manhunt for Michael Charles Burham, a murder suspect who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail last week.

Burham was being held pending charges of burglary, arson and kidnapping. He escaped from the jail by climbing up exercise equipment to a window and then used a rope made of bedsheets to escape.

Burham is a suspect in the death of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin, who was found shot to death in Jamestown, New York. He is also accused of kidnapping an elderly North Carolina couple while evading police. The couple were eventually released unharmed.

Burham has a military background and authorities described him as having survivalist skills that could enable him to survive in the nearby Allegheny National Forest. The terrain has complicated the manhunt, with much of the searching done on foot because vehicles cannot navigate the woods.

Authorities have already located several campsites and stockpiles of supplies in the forest. They believe Burham may be getting assistance in his efforts to evade capture and have warned the public he is extremely dangerous.