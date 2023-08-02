Badminton club owner arrested for relationship with child

(KRON) — The owner of a badminton club in Milpitas, California was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a child, the city’s police department said.

Phu Khuu, 51, lives in Fremont but was a co-owner and coach at Bintang Badminton, located at 746 S. Milpitas Blvd. On July 13, the Milpitas Police Department opened an investigation into a relationship between Khuu and a child who is 14 years old.

Per police, the victim said there was “inappropriate physical contact and sexual communication” with Khuu. He was arrested in Santa Clara on July 25.

Khuu co-owns Bintang Badminton locations across the area, including the one in Milpitas. MPD said the inappropriate contact happened at the Milpitas location.

Khuu was booked into jail for a felony charge of lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14.

Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents is asked to call MPD at (408) 586-2400.