‘Bank jugging’ is latest trend in robberies: What is it?

(NewsNation) — A trend called “bank jugging” is a new way for thieves to make off with victims’ cash without stepping foot in a bank.

Dallas resident Mark Gardner experienced “bank jugging” firsthand. While backing into his driveway recently, he was met by three men, at least two of them armed.

They pointed their weapons at Gardner and his stepson.

“Well, it was a little bit hair-raising for a moment,” Gardner recalled.

He decided to step on the gas and escape the confrontation. He later learned that the men followed him after a stop at the bank. It’s part of a new trend called “bank jugging.”‘

Courtesy: Mark Gardner Location: Dallas

What is bank jugging?

The origin of the term is unclear, but bank jugging typically refers to a technique criminals use by spotting a victim visiting their bank or ATM and then following that victim to their home, where they then rob them.

The advantage of this kind of robbery is that criminals can see the victims have cash on them; by waiting until they get to their residence before robbing them, they can avoid the scrutiny that may befall them if they decide to rob the victim at the bank instead.

Bank jugging is a nationwide trend

Bank jugging is a crime that’s happening from coast to coast. There have been dozens of cases from Texas to California to Virginia.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, for instance, said they have been investigating at least 10 incidents that they’ve recorded since last April.

These crimes can be very lucrative for those who pursue them. Thieves made off with $20,000 from one woman at a recent jugging in Riverside, California.

Bank jugging tactics

Jonathan Epperson, a sergeant at the Fairfax County Police Department, explained these crimes start with criminals casing financial institutions.

“People are just hanging out at banks, and they see someone leaving a bank with an envelope or a backpack, and they’re just hoping that something is in there, and hopefully, when they follow that person, they can score big,” he told a local news affiliate.

These cases can also include deception.

Epperson noted that in a recent case, the suspect punctured the tire of a man who had gone into a local bank. This ensured the man would eventually have to stop.

The suspect then posed as a Good Samaritan helping them fix their tire; this is when they made off with $9,500.

The impact of bank jugging

These crimes can have a traumatizing impact on victims.

Gardner described the harrowing thoughts that went through his mind.

“My thought was, ‘Oh God, then we go in the house, they rob the house, they kill us, they rape my wife,’ who the hell knows what’s in people’s minds?” he said.

One victim, who identified himself only as Joe, had around $1,000 stolen from his car after he withdrew the money then parked at a nearby pharmacy.

“While in there, unfortunately, they broke my driver door glass window, went into the truck, they took the envelope of cash that I had put in the center console, and that’s how I found my car,” he said.

Nashville police have warned residents of an uptick in jugging, noting that people in uniform like construction workers are being targeted.

How to protect yourself from theft, bank jugging

Epperson and the Fairfax County police suggested taking precautions to prevent bank jugging.

You should, for instance, be aware of your surroundings, conceal any dollar bills you have on you and make sure you lock your car with your windows closed.

You should also think about making your bank schedules irregular so that thieves aren’t able to predict your routes.

Make sure you report suspicious activity to the proper authorities.

What police are doing to stop bank jugging

In addition to advising the public about steps they can take to prevent jugging, police are also proactively trying to intercede.

Police in Kyle, Texas, recently stopped an attempted jugging when they were alerted about someone being followed after they left their bank, demonstrating the value of receiving tips about suspicious activity.

Authorities believe that bank juggers often hit multiple targets; by releasing information on suspects — like surveillance video — they hope to be able to ascertain juggers before they strike again.