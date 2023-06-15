Blinken speaks on 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered remarks Thursday on the department’s annual human trafficking report.

The annual report is mandated by the Trafficking Victims Protection Act in hopes that it will address the crime and protect victims. This year’s data includes 188 countries and territories, including the U.S.

“United States is committed to combating human trafficking because it represents an attack on human rights and freedoms,” Blinken said. “Violates the universal right of every person to have autonomy over their own life and actions. Today, more than 27 million people around the world are denied that right.”

Of those 27 million the department estimates are human trafficked, only 115,000 have been identified:

Africa: 21,790

East Asia: 4,635

Europe: 24,528

Middle East/North Africa: 2,980

Central/South Asia: 49,715

Western Hemisphere: 11,676

Blinken emphasized there are two forms of human trafficking: sexual exploitation and forced labor.

The bulk of the nearly 100-page report focuses on recommendations for how to address it and how to prevent trafficking.

Blinken said there’s a need to challenge stereotypes around human trafficking — the biggest one is that only young girls are the victims of human trafficking.

He said that’s not true. There has been a significant fivefold increase in the trafficking of young boys and men in recent years, which often goes unnoticed.

According to Blinken, effective measures to combat human trafficking often rely on collaboration, which entails cooperation between different countries, but also involves officials and advocates at national levels working with state and local levels.

He emphasized that approach holds the key to making significant progress in tackling this issue.

“We simply need all hands on deck. We need law enforcement, working to prosecute traffickers, we need social workers providing trauma-informed care to the victims,” Blinken said. “We need advocates holding governments accountable. We need communities coming together to support the survivors.”