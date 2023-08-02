Bloodstained door tied to Charles Manson murders up for auction

FILE – Charles Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges in connection with the Sharon Tate murder case in Los Angeles in 1969. Leslie Van Houten, one of Manson’s followers, was released from prison on parole on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/File)

(NewsNation) — Sharon Tate’s front door is up for auction in what crime experts are calling “murderabilia,” The Washington Post reports.

Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies are selling the once-bloodstained door in their “Legends: Hollywood and Royalty” event.

They plan to sell more than 1,400 of “the most iconic and fascinating objects synonymous with Hollywood’s greatest legends and the world’s most famous cultural figures” Sept. 6-8.

Members of the Manson “family” arrived at the Hollywood Hills home of Sharon Tate on Aug. 8, 1969, where they stabbed, beat and shot to death the young actress and her friends — celebrity hairstylist Jay Sebring, coffee heiress Abigail Folger and aspiring screenwriter Wojciech Frykowski.

Bids for the door have already reached $25,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.