Book claims DNA clears family in JonBenét Ramsey case

(NewsNation) — A new book claims DNA collected from the Dec. 26, 1996 scene of the unsolved homicide of JonBenét Ramsey clears her family members as potential suspects but was withheld for months after her death.

John Anderson — the author of the book “Lou and JonBenét: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest To Solve A Child Beauty Queen’s Murder” — said on NewsNation Prime Sunday that a DNA evidence report that exonerated the 6-year-old’s father, mother and brother as suspects was not provided to prosecutors until July 1997, seven months after JonBenét was killed.

“It was not something that just slipped through the cracks,” Anderson said. “It was something that was not made available.”

