Boston rape suspect’s lawyer: Government piling on unsolved cases

(NewsNation) — An attorney for the New Jersey lawyer charged in connection to a series of sexual assaults in the Boston area says the government may be “piling on” his client, blaming him for several unsolved cases.

Investigators initially charged Matthew Nilo, 35, of Weehawken, New Jersey, with sexually assaulting four women 15 years ago. Nilo was recently indicted on suspicion of five additional attacks on four women at around the same time.

“I think they’re trying to solve some unresolved cases, and I’m afraid that the government might be piling on, just trying to claim that Mr. Nilo committed these crimes,” Nilo’s attorney, Joseph Cataldo, told media outlets.

Nilo’s seven new charges, which include rape, aggravated rape and assault with intent to rape, are linked to attacks on four women in Boston’s North End from January 2007 to July 2008. Prosecutors say the alleged assaults follow a similar pattern to the four attacks Nilo is also charged with in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood that happened from August 2007 through December 2008. Authorities say Nilo lived in the city at that time.

“Nothing can eliminate the terror experienced by these survivors,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “But at least now they have the knowledge that Mr. Nilo must answer to the horrible charges he’s alleged to have committed. We hope this provides some solace to survivors of these attacks.”

Using forensic genetic genealogy, investigators linked Nilo to the assaults by retrieving DNA from a drinking glass he had used at a corporate event, prosecutors said.

Cataldo has called the way law enforcement gathered his client’s DNA “somewhat suspect” and questioned the legality of the DNA being taken without a warrant.

Hayden believes it will stand up in court.

“We’re confident in the legality of the evidence we have recovered,” Hayden said.

Nilo pleaded not guilty to all charges and was freed on $50,000 bail Thursday. He was previously released on $500,000 bail in June.

Nilo is due back in court Sept. 14.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.