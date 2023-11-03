Boy, 15, killed after being run over twice on Long Island: Police

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 15-year-old boy died after he was hit by two cars while walking in a crosswalk in Copiague on Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said Amir Porterfield, 15, was crossing Sunrise Highway at 35th Street around 7 p.m. when he was struck by a Subaru driven by a 65-year-old woman. He was then struck by a second car, which drove off, while he was lying in the roadway, according to authorities.

Porterfield and the woman were taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital. The boy died from his injuries, police said.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Department’s Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.