Brian Walshe called a ‘sociopath’ in court documents

(NewsNation) — The husband of 39-year-old Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day — was characterized as a “sociopath” and “physically violent” in court documents related to his dead father’s will.

In a 2019 dispute over his father’s estate, Brian Walshe was described by his father’s friend as a “very angry and physically violent” person. That same individual also called Walshe a “sociopath.”

“You know you’re pretty bad when your own father refers to you as a sociopath,” Dr. Daniel Bober, a forensic psychiatrist said.

Bober joined “Morning in America” to analyze Walshe’s behavior in the days after his wife’s disappearance, saying that the prosecution has a strong case against him.

Court records also accuse Walshe of stealing a million dollars from his father, which permanently tarred their relationship.

Walshe, a 47-year-old convicted art fraudster, was arrested Sunday after authorities say he repeatedly lied to them about where he was in the days following his wife’s disappearance.

NewsNation obtained video from a Massachusetts juice bar that shows Brian Walshe buying smoothies a day after he said his wife left on a business trip.

The store’s owner told NewsNation the 47-year-old was somewhat of a regular and was not acting suspiciously that day.

It’s one of the few places he told investigators he went that ended up being true.

What Walshe didn’t tell police is that he went to Home Depot and spent $450 on cleaning supplies around 4 p.m. the day after his wife was last seen.

After executing a search warrant at the family home, prosecutors said they found a bloody knife in the basement, although it is unclear whose blood was on the knife.

Brian Walshe has not been charged with his wife’s murder, but he now faces one count of misleading police. He pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

The judge set bail at $500,000 and the next hearing is set for Feb. 9.