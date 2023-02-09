Brian Walshe lawyers say they haven’t received key documents

Brian Walshe, center, listens during his arraignment Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Quincy District Court, in Quincy, Mass., on a charge of murdering his wife Ana Walshe. Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of Walshe, 47. Ana Walshe was reported missing Jan. 4, 2023 by her employer in Washington, where the couple has a home. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

(NewsNation) — Lawyers for Brian Walshe said they have not received basic documents from prosecutors, including things like copies of search warrants.

Brian Walshe is being charged with beating his wife, Ana Walshe, to death. Her body has not been found, and he has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Ana Walshe was initially reported missing by her employer when she failed to show up to her D.C. office. Brian Walshe told investigators she had left their Massachusetts home to catch a flight to D.C. several days prior.

At Brian Walshe’s arraignment, investigators produced evidence that included his internet search history, which focused on ways to dispose of a body, purchases of cleaning supplies and a hatchet, and physical evidence from his car.

Investigators found a broken and bloody knife in the basement of the Walshe home. They were also able to track Brian Walshe’s movements via an ankle monitor he was required to wear in relation to an earlier conviction for art fraud.

Brian Walshe is being held without bail. The judge in the case ordered both sides to complete discovery as quickly as possible. Another status hearing is scheduled for March 1.