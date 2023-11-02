21-year-old student killed in shooting outside Georgia bar

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is looking into the death of Brianna Long. She worked as a bartender at The Pier Bar in Remerton, Georgia. (Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

(NewsNation) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 21-year-old woman was killed in a shooting outside of a Georgia bar where she worked.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of Brianna Long. She worked as a bartender at The Pier Bar in Remerton, Georgia.

As she was finishing up her shift Sunday at about 2:30 a.m., she was hit in a shooting that happened outside of the bar. Long was rushed to South Georgia Medical Center, where she later died.

The GBI says the early investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from some type of fight that happened outside The Pier. The agency noted that many of the bar’s patrons were outside during the shooting and multiple vehicles were shot.

Long was a dental hygiene student at Valdosta State University from Dallas, Georgia, according to reports.

“Our hearts are broken over the senseless loss of Brianna Long. We are keeping her family and friends in our thoughts and prayers,” Valdosta State University said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 800-597-TIPS (8477).