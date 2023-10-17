Bus driver arrested after refusing to let students off

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) says a bus driver was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and kidnapping after refusing to let students off the bus last Friday.

According to BAPD Captain Josh McCoy, the Broken Arrow Public Schools bus was stopped in the 800 block of East Albany Street during its after-school route.

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined the bus driver had stopped the bus and refused to allow passengers to exit with their legal guardians,” said McCoy. “After several passengers began to exit the bus through emergency exits, the bus driver relocated the bus to an adjacent business parking lot as passengers attempted to exit.”

Ultimately, 68-year-old Thomas Young was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and kidnapping.

His bond is set at $60,000.