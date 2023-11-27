BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 60-year-old bus rider was repeatedly stabbed in the back and beaten with his cane at a Brooklyn bus stop earlier this month, police said Sunday.

The bus rider got into a fight with a man and woman aboard the B12 before the man hit the victim in the head at around noon on Nov. 15, according to the NYPD.

The suspects then attacked the man when all three got off the bus near Fulton Street and Alabama Avenue, police said. The woman stabbed the victim three times in the back with a knife while her accomplice grabbed the victim’s cane and hit him over the head, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspects ran westbound on Fulton Street and remained at large, as of Sunday, police said.

