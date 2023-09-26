Calif. deputy arrested on fentanyl possession charges

(NewsNation) — A former Riverside County Sheriff’s Office correctional deputy faces felony charges after being caught with what police say are more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills in California earlier this month.

Jorge Oceguera-Rocha, 25, has since resigned after being arrested on Sept. 17 in Calimesa. During a traffic stop, authorities discovered Oceguera-Rocha had the fentanyl, as well as a registered gun, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Oceguera-Rocha had initially been hired by the Sheriff’s Office in April 2019 and was assigned to the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility.

“The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office condemns any form of illegal activity and remains resolute in its commitment to deterring and preventing such behavior,” the news release said. “The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office will employ all necessary measures to ensure the highest standards of integrity and professionalism among its personnel.”

Deputies had been working an “extensive investigation” into a drug trafficking organization, during which they identified Oceguera-Rocha as allegedly playing a “pivotal role” in the operation. Police say Oceguera-Rocha was trafficking ” large quantities of narcotics” within the county while off-duty, but noted that they don’t think he was taking any to the jails.

This investigation began in September, according to an affidavit reported on by the Palm Springs Desert Sun. The affidavit states that investigators intercepted Oceguera-Rocha’s phone calls and learned he was planning to go to an “identified narcotic stash location” in Victorville. Later that day, investigators saw Oceguera-Rocha driving near Banning, then spotted him again in San Bernadino County, the Desert-Sun wrote.

Oceguera-Rocha arrived at a Victorville home at around 3 p.m., entered the garage and emerged 10 minutes later, according to the affidavit. Investigators followed him to Banning, which was where they conducted the traffic stop and searched Oceguera-Rocha’s car.

The affidavit alleges that inside the vehicle’s trunk were four trash bags of blue fentanyl-laced M30 pills which each weighed 104 pounds and contained 520,000 pills, The Desert Sun wrote.

Jail records show that Oceguera-Rocha is charged with possessing narcotics for sale and transportation with the intent to distribute narcotics. The charges carry an enhancement of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

If convicted, Oceguera-Rocha could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail, NewsNation local affiliate KTLA reports.

In court on Monday, Oceguera-Rocha pleaded not guilty, according to The Press-Enterprise. The newspaper writes that the former deputy entered his pleas at the Banning Justice Center and is being held at John Benoit Detention Center on $5 million bail.

While Oceguera-Rocha’s initial bail was set at $1 million, authorities asked for a higher amount as they were concerned he would flee to Mexico.

Oceguera-Rocha’s next hearing is set for Oct. 31.