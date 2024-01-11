California man sentenced to prison for killing mom with hammer

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A 32-year-old San Marcos man was given his fate Wednesday after pleading guilty to the first-degree murder of his own mother.

Sean McCarthy made the plea in October 2023 after originally claiming not guilty. He will now spend 31 years-to-life in prison for the deadly June 2021 attack, confirmed the office of San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan.

McCarthy broke into the home of his parents through the back sliding door and attacked his mother — 68-year-old Denise McCarthy — while she was in her bedroom, authorities discovered through an investigation. His father had already left for work at the time. The residence was located on El Toro Lane.

The attorney’s office explained that McCarthy beat his mother to death with a hammer and then stuffed her body into the trunk of her car in the garage. It was reported that he then fled and set himself on fire in his own car in Escondido.

McCarthy survived the car fire but was left permanently disabled.

“This is a horrific case of murder and elder abuse that affects an entire family and the community in which the parents lived,” said Stephan. “When a life is taken by a family member, nothing can make the family whole again, but today’s sentence provides a measure of justice for the defendant.”

In addition to first-degree murder, McCarthy also plead guilty to residential burglary.