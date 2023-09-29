California man accused of killing mother with fentanyl: Police

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. Congress has voted to temporarily extend a sweeping tool that has helped federal agents crack down on drugs chemically similar to fentanyl. The Senate on Thursday, April 29, 2021, approved legislation extending until October an order that allows the federal government to classify so-called fentanyl analogues as Schedule I controlled substances. The drugs are generally foreign-made with a very close chemical makeup to the dangerous opioid. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP, File)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police said a San Jose man intentionally poisoned his mother with fentanyl and caused her death. Bradley Dexter, 40, was booked into a Santa Clara County jail this week on suspicion of homicide, poisoning and elder abuse.

Dexter’s mother was found dead inside a home on June 6. A sheriff’s coroner later classified the woman’s death as a homicide, and her cause of death was determined to be an “intentional fentanyl poisoning,” San Jose Police Department Officer Steve Aponte wrote.

“SJPD Homicide Detectives then began a comprehensive and thorough investigation into this incident and identified Bradley Dexter, a resident of San Jose and adult son of the victim, as the potential suspect,” Aponte wrote.

Earlier this month, police discovered that Dexter was also responsible for a violent attack against his father. The father suffered serious injuries. Police did not say when or where the father was assaulted.

Patrol officers arrested Dexter on Sept. 25. The motive and circumstances surrounding the deadly poisoning are still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Barragan #4106 or Det. Van Brande #4542 of the SJPD’s Homicide Unit by calling (408) 277-5283.

There have been 28 homicides in San Jose this year.