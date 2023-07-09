California park shooting suspect escapes from hospital

Police search for Eric Abril, a shooting suspect, after he escaped from a California hospital. (Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

(NewsNation) — The man accused of a shooting at Mahany Park in Roseville, California, that left a 72-year-old man dead and two wounded, escaped from a hospital Sunday.

Eric Abril, 35, had been in custody since April on charges of murder and attempted murder. He escaped from Sutter Roseville Medical Center early Sunday morning after apparently being taken there on Thursday from the South Placer County Jail.

Abril escaped from the hospital around 3 a.m. after a short foot pursuit with a Placer County deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

While at the hospital, Abril was under 24-hour surveillance by a Placer County deputy.

The sheriff’s office says deputies and the Roseville Police Department along with more than 200 law enforcement officers are helping in the search for Abril.

Additionally, an internal investigation is underway by the sheriff’s office to ensure all “policies and procedures were followed.”

Abril is described as being about six feet tall, weighing around 175 pounds, with brown hair. Officials believe he was wearing orange “jail pants.”