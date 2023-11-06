Car crashes into Capitol barricade, ‘giggle switch’ found: Police

(NewsNation) — Two arrests have been made after a stolen car crashed into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol on Sunday and two handguns along with a “giggle switch” were found, United States Capitol Police (USCP) said.

While on routine patrol Sunday at around 2:15 a.m., a USCP officer noticed a driver in a white Infiniti Q50 stopped along Massachusetts Avenue, NE at a traffic light near Union Station. Suspecting the driver may be impaired, USCP said the officer tried to make a traffic stop.

That’s when investigators say the driver sped away and crashed the car stolen out of Maryland into a Capitol Complex vehicle barricade near First Street and D Street, NE. The driver and the passenger then reportedly bolted from the car and ran away from the crash, which was near USCP headquarters.

Capitol police officers chased them on foot. One person was captured in the 100 block of C Street, NE, while the other was taken into custody in the 500 block of Second Street, NE.

Officers reported finding a Glock handgun, which had a 22-round extended magazine, on the car’s passenger side seat near an additional magazine. Another Glock that had a “giggle switch,” which Capitol police say could turn the weapon into a machine gun, was discovered in a flowerbed on C Street, NE.

Police arrested Ricardo L. Glass and Onosetale Okojie of Washington, D.C., both 20 years old, in connection to the crash. They face multiple charges including: Unlawful possession of a machine gun, fleeing from a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, carrying a pistol without a license, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, felon in possession, no permit, possession of unregistered ammunition, and obliterate, remove, change or alter the serial number of a firearm.