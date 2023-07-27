Car thefts up at alarming rates in 2023 — not just in big cities

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — U.S. cities are facing a new issue: rising car thefts. And a new NewsNation DecisionDesk HQ poll found that vehicle break-ins are the top concern among Americans when it comes to crime.

According to the Council of Criminal Justice, there were 33.5% more motor vehicle thefts from January to June of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022.

Car thefts aren’t just limited to large cities like New York, Chicago or Los Angeles.

Thefts increased substantially in the following cities:

Hartford, Connecticut: 69%

Durham, N.C.: 172%

Charlotte, N.C.: 99%

St. Louis: 52%

San Antonio, Texas: 63%

Newark, N.J.: 94%

Washington, D.C.: 117%

Vehicle theft has become a multibillion-dollar criminal enterprise. It’s not always simply stealing and selling the whole vehicle but selling the parts piecemeal.

It’s also hitting certain car owners worse than others.

Some U.S. cities have reported that 60% or more of their auto theft reports now involve Hyundais or Kias, as a glitch in the models made it easier for thieves to get off with the cars using only a screwdriver and a cable.

Now New York City Mayor Eric Adams has suggested that car owners place an Apple AirTag hidden in their car to help locate it in case the car is taken by any thieves.

A skilled car thief, however, can strip down a car in as little as 30 minutes.