ORLANDO, FL – JULY 17: Casey Anthony (R) leaves with her attorney Jose Baez from the Booking and Release Center at the Orange County Jail after she was acquitted of murdering her daughter Caylee Anthony on July 17, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. It was unknown where Casey Anthony was going after the release. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Casey Anthony, the Florida mother accused of murdering her 2-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony in 2011, will break her silence in a limited three-part docuseries that will air exclusively on Peacock.

Anthony, 36, is now providing new details and blaming her father, an ex-police officer, for the death of her daughter, Fox News reported.

Her father, George Anthony, has not responded to the allegations and has previously denied having any involvement in Caylee’s death, Fox News said.

Casey Anthony alleged in the docuseries that her father staged Caylee’s drowning in an attempt to hide that he may have been abusing her, a report by People said.

Caylee was last seen on June 16, 2008, and was reported missing by the child’s grandmother just shy of a month later on July 15. Casey Anthony was arrested by police the next day on charges of child neglect. She told officials that her daughter had vanished with a babysitter.

Six months later, Caylee’s skeletal remains were found less than a mile away from her grandparents’ home in Orlando, Florida.

At 25 years old, Casey was convicted of four misdemeanor counts of lying to investigators looking into Caylee’s disappearance, NBC’s “Today” reported.

During the 2011 trial, she was acquitted of murder, manslaughter and child abuse charges. She did not even testify at the trial.

A teaser posted to Peacock’s Twitter shows Casey Anthony in front of the camera being asked by an interviewer “why talk to me now when you’re not getting creative control?” and the screen fades to black.

“Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies,” will begin streaming on Nov. 29.

NewsNation affiliate WFLA contributed to this report.