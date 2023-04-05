Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in San Francisco stabbing

(NewsNation) — The founder of mobile payment service Cash App, Bob Lee, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday morning, according to multiple media reports.

San Francisco police officers, according to a news release, said they responded to a report of a stabbing at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived on scene, they located Lee, 43, suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to life-threatening injuries.

Police are now investigating. No arrests have been made and no description of a suspect has been released, NewsNation local affiliate KRON reported.

KRON wrote that along with creating Cash App, Lee was an executive at cryptocurrency MobileCoin and part of mobile payment service Square.

“Bob was so much more than a technologist. Bob was an artist. Everywhere he went Bob breathed love into this world. He had so much deep heartfelt love,” Joshua Goldbard, MobileCoin’s founder and CEO, said on Twitter.

In a longer statement, Goldbard wrote that Lee first came to MobileCoin as an early-stage investor and adviser “because he believed in the vision of privacy in commerce.”

“He became our Chief Product Officer and helped launch Moby, delivering to the world a best-in-class, non-custodial wallet to support the goal of private payments for all,” Goldbard said.

A quintessential creator, leader and consummate hacker, Goldbard wrote, “Bob was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real. Bob was made for the new world.”

Bill Barhydt, CEO of AbraGlobal, said on Twitter that Lee was a “generous, decent human being” who didn’t deserve to be killed.

Another of Lee’s friends, Michael Arrington, founder of TechCrunch, CrunchBase and Arrington Capital, said Lee was one of the “best humans” he’s ever met.

“I’m so glad we were able to spend time together recently,” Arrington said. “RIP. I hate what San Francisco has become.”