Cash App founder Bob Lee used ‘Special K’ before killing: Medical examiner

(NewsNation) — Cash App founder Bob Lee had cocaine, “Special K,” and other party drugs in his system at the time he was killed, a forensic toxicology report from the San Francisco Chief Medical examiner found.

The report obtained by NewsNation affiliate KRON indicated blood tests detected the presence of cocaine, ketamine, norketamine, alcohol and Levocetirizine in Lee’s system.

Lee, 43, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco on April 4. The tech executive reportedly called 911 at 2:36 a.m. telling dispatchers someone stabbed him in the chest. Police officers later found him lying on Main Street with three stab wounds.

Hours later at 6:49 a.m., Lee died. His death has been classified as a “homicidal stabbing,” KRON reports.

38-year-old tech consultant Nima Momeni is charged with the murder of Lee.

According to court documents, Lee and Momeni are believed to have had an argument the night of Lee’s death regarding Momeni’s sister.

Momeni was expected to enter a plea Tuesday in his court third appearance. The hearing was rescheduled for May 18.