CBP seizes more than $9M in drugs in Puerto Rico

(NewsNation) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized more than 900 pounds of narcotics in Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

Approximately 913 pounds of cocaine were seized after Marine Interdiction Agents of the CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) intercepted a 24-foot vessel about 10 nautical miles south of Desecheo island. The narcotics seized are estimated to be worth $9.5 million.

“Criminal organization seek to smuggle both migrants and contraband through the western coast of Puerto Rico,” said Creighton Skeen, acting director of AMO at the Caribbean Air and Marine Branch.

CBP said a Mayaguez Coastal Interceptor vessel crew was notified about a suspicious vessel heading towards the island’s west coast.

Agents located a Cape Horn center console vessel near Desecheo with two people on board. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration took the individuals into custody.