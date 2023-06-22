Chad Doerman indicted on 21 charges in deaths of three sons

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (NewsNation) — An Ohio man has been indicted in the deaths of his three sons.

Chad Doerman, 32, is accused of fatally shooting his three sons, ages 3, 4 and 7. The boys were found outside their home in Monroe Township, Ohio, with gunshot wounds on June 15.

Prosecutors say Doerman admitted to planning the killings and lined the boys up before executing them with a rifle. Neighbors in Monroe Township, which is about 75 miles west of Columbus, reported hearing several shots fired in what they said is usually a quiet, calm neighborhood.

Doerman was indicted Thursday on 21 charges including nine counts of aggravated murder, 8 counts of kidnapping and four counts of felonious assault.

An arraignment for Doerman is scheduled for Friday, June 23.