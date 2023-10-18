Chandler Jones violates protection order, arrested again

FILE – Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones indicated in since-deleted social media posts on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, that he no longer wanted to play for coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(NewsNation) — Chandler Jones, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders has been arrested again less than three weeks after his initial arrest for breaching a domestic violence protection order, according to records from the Clark County Detention Center.

Court documents indicate that Jones was taken into custody Tuesday, and he is now facing a single misdemeanor charge related to the violation of a domestic violence temporary protection order. In his earlier arrest Sept. 29, he faced two such counts, NewsNation’s affiliate KLAS reported.

Originally scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court early Wednesday, his initial appearance was canceled. Records from the court reveal that he posted the bail, which was set at $15,000.

Following his arrest in September, Jones was released from the Raiders. He had been absent from the team since Labor Day and was placed on a Non-Football Injury (NFI) list Sept, 20.

In the first arrest, the victim reported to the police that she observed Jones arriving at her driveway through her home security camera system. She stated that he subsequently walked around the side of her residence, taking items including a recycling bin, pool net and dog toys before departing.

According to various reports, Jones later sent videos to the woman, showing himself burning the items he had taken, all while naked. This led to his initial arrest on two counts of violating the protection order.

In September, Jones also made accusations against Raiders coach Josh McDaniels in a video posted on social media, suggesting McDaniels was involved in the death of former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, who had been convicted of murder.

In a 25-minute Instagram video shared by Jones, he alleged that Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels had played a role in the death of Hernandez at an industrial park, rather than in jail. Jones and Hernandez had both been with the New England Patriots while McDaniels served as offensive coordinator.

Hernandez had been convicted in the murder of Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancée, and had also faced allegations of involvement in a 2012 double homicide. He was acquitted of those charges in a 2017 trial and was found dead in his prison cell shortly afterward, a death ruled as a suicide.

Prior to this, Jones claimed that he had been forcibly admitted to a mental health facility and injected with an unidentified substance by the Las Vegas Fire Department.

A status check for his case is currently slated for Dec. 19, 2023.

