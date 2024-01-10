Chaplain trained in jiu-jitsu rescues NC cop stuck in suspect’s chokehold

(NewsNation) — A chaplain’s decade-long jiu-jitsu training came in handy during a voluntary ride along with a Durham, North Carolina, police officer back in October when a suspect overpowered the cop. Now, body camera footage from the incident is being released, showing the heroic save.

Chaplain Scott Wilkos was riding along with Durham Police Officer J.T. Rose when they caught a driver speeding on the highway, estimating speeds greater than 100 mph, WRAL reported.

Shortly after the chase ensured, the suspect crashed his vehicle into the tall grassland side of the road.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Demario Holman, exited the vehicle and then proceeded to jump at Rose, tackling him to the ground. Rose’s body camera footage showed the moments he wrestled Holman in the tall grass, catching glimpses here and there of their surroundings.

One of those quick glimpses caught Wilkos jumping in to assist Rose, who at the time was placed in a chokehold by the suspect who was trying to reach for his gun. Wilkos’ actions allowed Rose to escape and proceed with arresting Holman.

“Thank God (Wilkos) intervened quickly enough because … he had one arm around my neck; the other arm going for my gun,” Rose told officers investigating the altercation.

“At that point in time, I thought (Rose) was in real trouble,” Wilkos said. “So at that point, I took his back. I came around the top, over under. And when I came around, my hand got to right where his face was and he bit down on me.”

Additional responding officers arrived within minutes as Rose and Wilkos attempted to cuff Holman.

Both Rose and Wilkos were injured in the attack: Rose complained of severe knee pain and Wilkos was visibly bleeding from his left hand where the suspect allegedly bit him. The suspect had a gash on his elbow that police said came from the impact of the crash, the report said.

The two were interviewed while they awaited treatment at a local hospital. It was during this interview that Wilkos admitted he decided to take the day off of work to spend time with Rose, whom he has known for eight and a half years. Wilkos added that it was to celebrate a special occasion: Wilkos’ birthday.

Wilkos, an emergency chaplain, had spent decades training in jiu-jitsu, and that training is what likely saved Rose’s life, WRAL reported. While he wasn’t an employee of the Durham Police Department, Wilkos often worked with first responders to care for people who were in crisis, the report said.

While Wilkos and Rose received treatment at the hospital, investigating officers discovered two bags of marijuana, a container of whit power and an assault rifle in Holman’s car that had one bullet in the chamber, according to police.

Holman’s criminal history dates back to 2005, primarily consisting of drug charges, the report said. The suspect now faces several charges, including assault on an officer, assault by strangulation and assault inflicting serious injury, WRAL reported.

Wilkos is currently being held at the Durham County Jail under a $400,000 secured bond, the Daily Mail reported.