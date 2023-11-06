Charges filed in drive-by shooting cold case

(NewsNation) — A man has been charged in multiple shootings that took place in the Los Angeles area in 2001, killing a man and his three-year-old daughter and wounding others.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges against Jahon Terez Smith, also known as Quant. Smith is facing two counts of murder and four counts of attempted, willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder

“The resolution of this 22-year-old cold case underscores the significance of solving crimes that have remained unsolved for far too long,” he said.

Prosecutors alleged Smith conspired with a group of people in a series of drive-by shootings in Compton, California. They say Smith participated in the shooting and killing of a man and his young daughter in front of their house.

Authorities said the arrest sends a message that they will not stop seeking justice for victims regardless of how long it takes.

Smith is being held without bail and is set to be arraigned on Nov. 29. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of life without parole.