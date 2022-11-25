Police: Walmart shooter bought gun just hours before killing

(NewsNation) — Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart Tuesday said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note with grievances against coworkers on his phone.

On Twitter, the City of Chesapeake said police can confirm that the suspect, Andre Bing, 31, used a 9 mm handgun, which he legally purchased the morning of the shooting.

“There were several inquiries about anything recovered from the search warrant at the suspect’s house. A box of ammunition was found and various items in reference to the 9mm handgun (box, receipt, other paperwork),” the city said.

Police said Bing had no criminal record. Walmart previously said in a statement that he’s worked with the company since 2010.

The city also released a note written by the Walmart supervisor, before apparently shooting himself.

“Sorry God I’ve failed you,” the manifesto, labeled “Death note,” said. “This was not your fault but my own.”

It is not clear when the note was written, but it was found on the suspect’s phone, according to the City of Chesapeake’s Twitter post.

First reported by NewsNation affiliate WAVY, the note states that Bing felt he was “harassed” and that his “dignity was taken away beyond repair” after his phone got hacked. In the note, Bing claims associates mocked him.

The call for the shooting came in around 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, when the Walmart Supercenter was still open to the public, WAVY said. Night shift workers had just recently checked in.

Officers responding to the shooting found several victims as they swept through the store over the course of about 40 minutes, Officer Leo Kosinski of the Chesapeake Police Department said. One person was found deceased outside the front entrance, while three other people, including the shooter, were located dead in the store’s break room. Three other victims were taken to local hospitals for further treatment, according to the city, but they succumbed to their injuries.

Five of the victims were identified as Randy Blevins, 70; Lorenzo Gamble; 43, Tyneka Johnson; 38, Brian Pendleton, also 38; and Kellie Pyle, 52.

A 16-year-old boy was the sixth victim. He was identified as Fernando Chavez-Barron by Chesapeake police on Friday. Police released his name later than the other victims because he was a minor.

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the area’s closest level 1 trauma center, said Friday that one patient they are treating remains in critical condition. Another was upgraded from critical to fair condition Thursday night.

A local church in Chesapeake hosted a candlelight vigil on Wednesday to pray for those impacted by the mass shooting.

“A few of us can stop on behalf of everyone else and say this is not right. We don’t want this in our community,” Rev. Mark McKone-Sweet said.

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West says a vigil will be held Monday to honor and remember the victims. It is set for 6 p.m. ET at Chesapeake City Park.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.