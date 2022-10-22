CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Two paramedics are lucky to be alive after being caught in the middle of a shooting on Chicago’s south side last month.

In a dramatic dashcam video, two gunmen can be seen firing weapons from a moving vehicle in broad daylight near Jackson Park.

“It wasn’t a robbery or anything, there seemed to be no other intent than to just do damage,” paramedic James Soderlund told NewsNation.

Soderlund and his partner were driving to a non-emergency call when the shooting began right in front of them. Both parademics ducked to avoid the gunfire and neither were hit.

After calling 911, the two emergency responders returned to the scene to help a cyclist they thought had been hit.

“I jumped out to see how the person was doing and he said he was okay, which shocked me,” said Soderlund.

The paramedic said he loves the work that he does but hopes the latest incident doesn’t happen again.

“There’s a reason that some departments get issued body armor,” he said. “It’s an understanding that this is part of the job potentially but hopefully not frequently.”