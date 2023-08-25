CIA sexual assault case boosts sexual misconduct reckoning

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — A sexual assault case involving a CIA officer trainee has sparked a movement among female agency employees, with at least two dozen coming forward with complaints of abusive treatment within the agency.

The CIA’s Office of Equal Employment Opportunity data reveals doubled sexual harassment and discrimination complaints compared to last year, detailing 76 separate incidents, per The Associated Press.

In a secluded stairwell at CIA headquarters on July 13, 2022, officer trainee Ashkan Bayatpour came up behind a colleague, wrapped a scarf around her neck and plainly spoke as he tried to kiss her on the mouth.

Bayatpour was convicted Wednesday of a state misdemeanor charge of assault and battery in a case that was remarkable for breaking through the CIA’s veil of ultra-secrecy and playing out in a public courtroom where it has emboldened a sexual misconduct reckoning.

Since then, at least two dozen women have told authorities and Congress not only about sexual assaults, unwanted touching and coercion but of what they contend is a campaign by the spy agency to keep them from speaking out, with dire warnings it could wreck their careers and even endanger national security.

In a statement sent to NewsNation, the attorney representing the female agency employees wrote, “In several cases, the women were told the conduct at issue did not qualify as a sexual harassment or discrimination and reprisal. In others, women were discouraged from pursuing their claims by being told that filing such claims court hurt their careers. Still others were informed that due to alleged national security concerns, they could not identify their attackers to anyone and could not even secure or speak to private attorneys about their claims.”

This year, the CIA director initiated reforms for smoother claims and better victim support. The director also replaced leadership at the office where women reported challenges filing complaints. Tracy Walder, a former CIA and FBI employee emphasized the need for initial agency support moving ahead.

“We have to give people those tools in terms of understanding how to report this behavior. I also think marginalization is a huge problem,” Walder said. “I think that a lot of these women, I know I felt this, that if I come forward, if I say something, I’m going to be marginalized, and no one else is going to want to work with me.”

The CIA declined to tell the Associated Press whether Bayatpour has faced internal discipline, saying it does not comment on whether individuals are affiliated with the agency.

In response to reporting by the Associated Press, a CIA spokeswoman wrote, “Our officers deserve no less than our laser-sharp focus on ensuring they have a safe and secure work environment.”

Senators Marco Rubio and Mark Warner have called for a watchdog investigation as well as congressional hearings to examine this issue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.