Clark County firefighter charged with possessing child porn: Court records

Updated:

Image of a Clark County Fire Department badge provided by Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County firefighter faces charges of possessing child porn, according to court records.

Isiah Tureaud, who has worked for the Clark County Fire Department since February 2017, according to officials from the county, faces three felony charges of possessing pornography of a person under the age of 16.

Officials say Tureaud is on indefinite suspension without pay and cannot be terminated until adjudicated in accordance with union rules and regulations.

Tureaud has posted bail, according to court records, and is due to appear in court on Feb. 5.

Crime

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation