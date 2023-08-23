Cold case breakthrough: New lead in AC/DC manager’s death

(NewsNation) — A significant breakthrough has emerged in the decades-old cold case involving the death of iconic rock band AC/DC’s former manager, Crispin Dye.

Dye, 41, who managed the band during the 1970s, was reportedly bludgeoned to death after a night out with friends in Sydney, Australia, in 1993.

According to The Advocate, Dye was found unconscious on the street with severe head injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital and died two days later.

Despite extensive investigations over the years, the case remained unsolved, leaving the music industry and fans baffled.

According to Australia’s ABC News, Dye’s bloodstained clothes were never subjected to forensic examination — until this year.

Now, almost 30 years later, multiple reports indicate this new forensic evidence has led Australian law enforcement officials to reveal they are focusing on one particular individual as a person of interest in the case.

After testing ordered by the Special Commission of Inquiry, ABC News reported that a DNA match was found on Dye’s jeans with DNA collected from another crime scene.

But the suspect, whom the inquiry named only as “NP252,” died late that year by suicide before charges could be finalized, according to ABC News and the BBC.

The person of interest’s identity and potential involvement have not been disclosed by authorities, but the development has reignited hopes for closure in the high-profile murder mystery.