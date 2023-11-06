Colin Strickland continues testifying in Kaitlin Armstrong trial

(NewsNation) — Colin Strickland, a competitive gravel racer who had been in a relationship with Kaitlin Armstrong, continued testifying on the fourth day of her trial Monday.

Armstrong, 35, is a yoga instructor accused of shooting and killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson. She has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

Wilson was found unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head May 11, 2022, at a friend’s Austin, Texas home.

Armstrong, Wilson and Strickland had allegedly been involved in a love triangle.

In court Friday, Strickland testified that his “on-again-off-again” relationship with Armstrong had been “tumultuous,” adding that he was uncertain if he wanted to pursue something more long-term, and shared his memories from the night Wilson was killed. During court Friday, Strickland said he and Wilson became romantic while he and Armstrong had been broken up. Eventually, though, Strickland and Armstrong reconciled.

Last week, Wilson’s brother, friend, police and crime scene specialists also testified.

On Monday, testimony picked up with the court being shown text messages from Strickland’s phone. At least four people were blocked on Strickland’s phone, he said, although he did not personally block them himself. One of the people blocked was Wilson, and the other three were women as well.

The text messages shown to the court include one going back and forth between Strickland and Wilson, trying to establish a connection after realizing she was blocked. They also talked about cycling rules and strategy, which Strickland said was the kind of professional communication he normally had with Wilson.

Other text messages show a contact named “Christine Wall,” which the state asked Strickland about.

“It is no one that I know, but it is the name I used in my phone for Mo,” Colin responded. He previously testified that he had to change Wilson’s name in his phone to avoid a confrontation with Armstrong.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.