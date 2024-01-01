Colorado mother suspected of killing her children arrested in UK: Police

(NewsNation) — A Colorado woman suspected of killing two of her children and injuring a third was arrested over the weekend in the United Kingdom, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

On Dec. 19, police responded to a report of a burglary at Kimberlee Singler’s Colorado Springs apartment, which later turned out unfounded. They found Singler’s 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son dead.

Singler and her 11-year-old daughter were found injured and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Ira Cronin.

Image of Kimberlee Singler, woman suspected of killing two of her children and injuring third | Colorado Springs Police Department

Singler, 25 had minor injuries; the 11-year-old was hospitalized for a few days before being released and is recovering in Colorado Springs.

Singler initially cooperated with police but went missing during their investigation, Cronin said.

“In the initial stages of the investigation, we were treating her as a victim of a burglary,” Cronin told the Associated Press. Cronin also said he could not release details about how the children or Singler were injured.

On Dec. 26th, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Singler on multiple charges, including multiple counts of first degree murder, child abuse and assault.

A $10,000 bond was set by the court, but details regarding her arrest in the United Kingdom have not yet been released.

The children’s deaths came amid an ongoing legal battle between Singler and her ex-husband over parenting time and other issues, according to court filings. Court hearings have been scheduled for next week.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.