(NewsNation) — Authorities in Colorado are searching for a 45-year-old man they say shot and killed three people and injured a fourth during a property dispute.

Hanme K. Clark, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, is driving a white Ram 1500 pickup with a topper and a Colorado license plate: BHLK27. He is described by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Chafee County Sheriff’s Office warned on Facebook that Clark is “armed and dangerous,” and that he may be accompanied by a woman with dark hair. Residents of Chaffee County who live in the area south of Highway 50 from the Fremont County line to Poncha Springs are being told to shelter in place at this time.

At 12:59 p.m. Monday, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on Rocky Ridge Road, which is about 8 miles from the county seat of Westcliffe. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on the property line in a wooded area and had started with a “suspected property dispute.”

Two men and one woman died in the shooting. Another woman went to a trauma hospital in critical condition. She is expected to survive, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.