Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin faces deportation to Germany

(NewsNation) — Convicted con artist Anna Sorokin is out of prison and on house arrest but is facing the possibility of being deported to Germany. She claims the publicity around her has negatively impacted her legal case.

Sorokin was convicted in 2019 of swindling more than 270,000 from banks, hotels and wealthy New Yorkers to live a lavish lifestyle. Sorokin was also the inspiration for the Netflix series “Inventing Anna.”

The Hill reporter Sarakshi Rai spoke with Sorokin and joined “Rush Hour” to detail Sorokin’s immigration battle. Watch’s Rai’s interview above.